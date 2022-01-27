Beaufort man facing drug charges after arrest

Flanta Tyrell Simmons (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort man is facing several drug-related charges after his arrest by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Falanta Terrell Simmons, 34, of 672 Merrimon Road in Beaufort, was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking in heroin. Officials said he is a repeat offender and was in jail previously for drug sales.

He was charged after detectives conducted a controlled purchase of nearly 31 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl. Simmons was taken to the Carteret County Jail where he was being held on a $2.5 million bond.

His next court date is Feb. 11.

