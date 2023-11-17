BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug charges after a vehicle stop earlier this week.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Lord Zafir Allah Justice, 49, of Laurel Road in Beaufort, for trafficking opium and heroin. A vehicle stop was conducted on Hwy 101 where officials said Justice attempted to destroy evidence, resulting in contamination of the interior of the vehicle as well as himself.

Before his arrest, detectives conducted several controlled purchases of heroin from Justice, who was distributing drugs across Carteret County, officials said.

Justice was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, and one count of possession of heroin. He was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $500,000 bond.