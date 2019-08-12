Beaufort woman jailed on $1 million bond for heroin, cocaine charges

National Park Service Rangers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore said they caught a man slashing vehicle tires on Sunday, after an investigation into tires being slashed on dozens of vehicles at the park this year.

Investigators said at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of Ramp 23 at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, NPS Rangers, and N.C. Fish and Wildlife Service officers arrested a 62-year-old male resident of East Lake as they caught him slashing tires on a Jeep Cherokee.

According to detectives, at least 66 tires have been slashed in parking lots at Cape Hatteras National Seashore since the beginning of 2019.

Authorities did not release the name of the man they arrested, but said he is scheduled to appear in federal court in Elizabeth City on Monday afternoon.

Dare County Sheriff's Office, Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Nags Head Police Department, Fish & Wildlife Service, Dare County Communication Center, and the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch assisted NPS Rangers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in this case.