BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested a Belhaven man for drug related offenses.

Deputies searched David Anthony Scelsi’s home in Belhaven on November 1, of this year. They found a hidden compartment within inside a staircase that held 157 grams of methamphetamine, $1,300, digital scales, and stuff to package drugs with.

Scelsi was promptly arrested and charged with multiple drug charges including Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.