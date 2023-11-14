WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested a Belhaven man on drug charges on November 1.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched 62-year-old David Anthony Scelsi’s home in Belhaven on November 1 before arresting him. The arrest concluded a two-month-long investigation into Scelsi, where deputies and task force officers conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamines from him. Scelsi was selling drugs in both Pitt and Beaufort Counties.

Deputies seized over 178 grams of methamphetamine from Scelsi as well as an illegal gun.

Scelsi was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He was charged with the following: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, PWISD Schedule II Methamphetamine, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Keeping Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies in Beaufort County have seized more than 662 grams of methamphetamine since the beginning of this year.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.