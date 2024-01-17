RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing several felony charges, according to NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Anthony Randy Osborne, 29, of 302 Peterson Lane in Windsor was charged with common law forgery, common law uttering and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Causey announced on Wednesday that special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Divisions are accusing Osborne of forging an Office of State Fire Marshal firefighter certification document by digitally altering the certificate to include his name. Officials said Osborne used the forged certificate to represent himself as a certified firefighter.

The offense occurred on Aug. 3, 2023. Osborne was released by Hertford County officials on Jan. 12 on a written promise to appear in district court.

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, you may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 807-6840 or toll-free at 888-680-7684.