WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing additional charges in a 2021 child sex case.

Johnny Thomas, 49, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday by deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. The case began in 2021 when the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into a report of a sex crime. Thomas was arrested on March 21, 2022, and charged with 21 total sex crimes.

Since his arrest, more victims came forward and identified Thomas as the suspect. Numerous interviews led to additional charges of (2) counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and (1) count of Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense. Thomas was arrested and booked in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information is asked to contact the Bertie County Investigative Division at (252) 794-5330.