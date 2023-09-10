WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin reported two separate shooting incidents that happened in Bertie County this week.

Ruffin said in a media release the Aulander Police Department was investigating a homicide that happened there on Saturday night, where a man was shot and killed. There was no further information released by either department outside of the investigation continued on Sunday.

Ruffin said a separate incident happened in Kelford on Friday. Deputies responded just after 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired. While en route, they learned of a victim on Governors Road in Kelford with a gunshot wound to the arm.

An investigation determined the victim was shot on Church Street in Kelord and left there after the shooting.

No further information on this case was available, including the status of the person shot. Officials continued to investigate that shooting into the weekend.