WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as investigators look into a homicide that happened Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was in the area of the 2100 block of Governors Road between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday and “noticed anything suspicious such as a vehicle on the side the road, person walking, or anything out of the ordinary” to call 252-794-5330.

Investigators were canvassing the area and viewing surveillance footage Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday morning Facebook post that they were in the early stages of the investigation and there was no further information to release at the time.