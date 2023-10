LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin posted on his Facebook page that the homicide investigation was in Lewiston. It was in the early stages so no further information was available.

The post also indicated it was an isolated incident. There was no threat to the community.

More information was expected to be released by Ruffin later on Wednesday.