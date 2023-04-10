WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Colerain man who is wanted for murder and is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to a press release published Monday morning.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mckenzie Raquez Watford is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Mckenzie Raquez Watford

Mckenzie Raquez Watford is wanted for the murder of Tony K. Watford. The sheriff’s office has obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder and larceny of a dog.

On April 9 at 9:44 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a male who had been shot and wasn’t breathing. Upon arrival, officials found Tony Watford “shot to death,” according to the release.

Deputies learned that a family member had discovered that Tony Watford had been shot while doing a welfare check at his residence. That family member immediately called the Bertie County Communications Center.

Officials said they identified Mckenzie Watford as the suspect early in the investigation.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin will speak at 6 p.m. Monday night about recent violent crimes in Bertie County. His speech will be broadcast on the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.