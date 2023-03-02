AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the potential suspect in the murder of an Aulander woman on Feb. 20.

As murder investigation continues, Aulander residents come to grips with what happened

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are requesting information from the public after they said the person in the sketch is a person of interest in the death of Lan Thi Rawles and the assault on Rochelle Harrell on Feb. 20.

Town of Aulander holds prayer vigil as murder investigation continues

The sketch was released Thursday. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen a person matching the description or if anyone has any information to call (252) 512-4343. You’re asked to leave a voice message if the line is busy.