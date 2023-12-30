WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Larkel Latroy Brown of Lewiston is 6-foot-0 and around 160 pounds with short hair cut near bald with several tattoos on his arms.

Larkel Latroy Brown (Bertie County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin reports that deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a home on East Church Street in Lewiston. Officials said Brown was in a dispute with two women. As the women were leaving, Brown fired one shot into a vehicle, striking the woman sitting on the passenger’s side in the face and the left side of her body. She was expected to survive.

A search warrant was conducted at Brown’s home and several guns were seized. Brown is a convicted felon. The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team (SWAT), Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Emergency Management, EMS and the NC State Highway Patrol.

Brown is entered into the National Crime Information Center and is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330 or 252-794-5370.