WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing charges after a traffic stop on July 14.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle near Mitchell Street in Lewiston because the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license. The deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After questioning Shanneekqua Spruill, who is from Lewiston, she gave deputies a blue duffel bag containing a felony amount of marijuana and a gun. Spruill was arrested, taken before a magistrate and charged with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, carry concealed weapon, possess drug paraphernalia and driving with a license revoked.