JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status.

Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life sentence is followed by a minimum of 110 months (nine years, two months) and a maximum of 144 months (12 years) in the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

Freeman shot and killed Nikkio Jammal Murray on Jan. 11, 2020, in the Greenevers community of Rose Hill, according to a press release from the office of District Attorney Ernie Lee.

The defendant and the victim knew each other, and the homicide stemmed from Freeman’s belief that Murray had assaulted his cousin two days prior to the shooting.

Det. Jon Green of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office also requested assistance from an investigator of the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team, and was able to obtain Freeman’s cell phone records, which placed him at the scene of the shooting. Green and FBI Special Agent Harrison Putman testified along with 23 other witnesses.

Freeman has prior convictions in Onslow and Duplin counties for possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, selling marijuana and attempted trafficking of opiates from 2010 to 2017.

“This Office values the hard work of Detective Jon Green and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and their thorough investigation in this case,” Lee said in the press release. “This was a successful investigation coupled with a successful prosecution to remove a dangerous individual from the community and this office appreciates the hard work of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office to help keep our citizens safe.

“I appreciate the hard work of my assistant district attorneys who I met with many times about this case during trial preparation. I appreciate the daily updates by Assistant District Attorneys Lori Carroll and Jason McGuirt during the month-long trial. I also appreciate the hard work by Sheriff Blake Wallace and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Detective John Green did an excellent job in working this investigation and testifying in court.

“It is hoped that this verdict of guilty and sentence of life without parole will give the victim’s family some degree of closure and a sense of justice.”