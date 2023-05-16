BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beulaville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening. Nobody was hurt, officials said.

Police responded just before 4 p.m. to a shots-fired call in the area of Jackson’s IGA on West Main Street. They then were called to the Beulaville Fire Department on North Wilson Avenue. They found a man who was in a vehicle that had been shot several times.

Duplin EMS was called and it was later discovered the man, who was not identified, suffered only injuries from the broken glass after the vehicle was shot. The victim refused hospital treatment.

Officials said the incident was isolated between two men that happened in the parking lot of Zoyate Grill and Taqueria, located at 608 West Main Street. An investigation into the incident continued Tuesday night.