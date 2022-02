GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found behind a Greenville County hotel Monday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a body was found behind Woodspring Suites located at 116 Chalmers Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office along with the coroner’s office is responding to the scene.

This incident is in its early stages of a death investigation. Stay with 7NEWS for the latest updates.