WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilmington police say they are investigating a homicide after the body of a woman with a last known address in Jacksonville was found Tuesday morning.

Officials arrived at the 100 block of Shipyard Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a body found. Officers later identified the body as Micsha Durham, 32. Officials said the last address of her they were able to find was in Jacksonville.

The Wilmington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for public assistance in this case. If anyone had contact with her or saw her in Wilmington or surrounding areas, call the WPD Sting Center at (910) 765-7822. You can also use the anonymous Tip411 app.