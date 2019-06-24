Bolivia man arrested in Pine Knoll Shores on DWI charge after driving dangerously

A man from Bolivia, N.C. was arrested and charged in Pine Knoll Shores after witnesses called 911 to report he was running red lights and driving dangerously.

On Thursday, Pine Knoll Shores Police officers responded to several 911 calls about a driver who was running red lights, driving into the center lane of traffic, and swerving all over the road.

An officer saw the vehicle as it drove off the roadway and almost drove into a ditch.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found that the driver, William Newell II, 67 and from Bolivia NC, was impaired.

Newell was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

He was given a written promise to appear by a Magistrate and was released.

Police did not say what substance the man was impaired on.