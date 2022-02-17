Bomb threat at Fayetteville State forces shelter-in-place, suspension of classes, school says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and various other agencies are investigating a “senseless” bomb threat made at Fayetteville State University on Wednesday, campus leaders said.

The threat forced the suspension of classes and on-campus students to shelter in place. Commuter students were asked to leave campus. The school’s basketball game Wednesday night had to be relocated, as well, a news release said.

Fayetteville police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, local emergency management, the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, and Highway Patrol were all working with the campus police department “to ensure that all buildings are cleared and safe for the return of students, faculty and staff.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of senseless bomb threats directed at HBCUs across our nation and particularly at Fayetteville State University on today. Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community. This university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority,” Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said in a news release.

All but one entrance to campus were closed. Authorities were conducting sweeps of buildings to find devices that may be in suspicious packages or hidden in trash cans, foliage, and other obscure areas, the release said.

Wednesday’s basketball game was moved to Methodist University.

The FBI released the following statement to CBS 17 in regards to the threat:

The FBI is aware of bomb threats made to Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University today. We have provided assistance to both institutions. It is too soon to say if these threats are connected to other recent HBCU bomb threats. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating. We would like to remind the public, if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to notify local law enforcement immediately, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Bomb threats and other threats have been made against multiple other HBCUs in the last month or so.