GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Berkeley Mall in Goldsboro had to be evacuated Tuesday after reports of a bomb threat, police say.

Around 11:39 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at the mall.

The police department along with other agencies like VICE, Goldsboro Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Surrounding businesses were also evacuated, police said.

After a walk-through of the area, the scene was cleared at 1:14 p.m.

Police say the mall will remain closed until 3 p.m.