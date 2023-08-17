ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A father is facing three charges and a bond of a $500,000 after a horrific crash and deadly shooting Monday.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Chad Edward Woods and his 17-year-old son Chad Woods Jr. were walking home with one other family member after their car ran out of gas, according to Sheriff Jason Wilborn.

On that walk home Woods Jr. was hit and killed by a truck that belongs to the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections. Behind the wheel was Jeffery McKay, who worked as an electrical supervisor in central engineering for the department.

The sheriff’s office said McKay died when the teen’s father pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Following the shooting, Woods Sr. is accused of stealing the truck and driving back to the family’s home on Cedar Creek.

Since Monday, detectives have been scouring the area of Dink Ashley Road looking for evidence. The sheriff’s office told CBS 17 on Monday that Woods Sr. threw the gun used in the shooting into a nearby pond.

Divers had spent hours searching for the gun but have not found it at this time.

Woods was arrested and initially charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. A third charge has since been made against him for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Woods appeared in court Wednesday where he was appointed an attorney. He is under a $500,000 secured bond and is being held at the Person County Detention Center. His bond was not reduced at the hearing

He is scheduled to appear in district court next on August 25.