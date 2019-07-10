Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain employee arrested on sexual battery charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)

An employee at a local Boys and Girls Club was recently arrested by Greenville Police on two counts of sexual battery.



According to authorities in Pitt County, Darnell Maye, age 49, who worked at the Washington Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, faces charges in Pitt and Beaufort counties for two counts of sexual battery.



On Wednesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain said it has fired Maye and banned him from all of its properties and activities.



BGCCP issued the following statement on Maye’s arrest:



“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain recently learned of the arrest of staff member Darnell Maye of our Washington Unit, relating to allegations of inappropriate behavior. We are shocked and deeply concerned about these allegations and our hearts go out to all involved. Immediately upon hearing of the allegations, the employee was suspended, banning him from any further contact with our members, programs or premises, and we contacted local authorities. The safety and protection of children is our top priority, and we remain confident that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is a safe place for youth in our community. Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer or youth member. All employees and volunteers must undergo a thorough criminal background check annually. All policies are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will continue our full cooperation with authorities involved in the investigation of this serious matter and will share any further information when the investigation and judicial process are complete.”