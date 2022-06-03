CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Bradford Preparatory School student is facing charges after threatening to shoot students during the school’s graduation ceremony.

According to CMPD, police responded to the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday and arrested 19-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor. Lawlor reportedly made the threats over social media which was seen by other students.

Additional details about the threats were not made available to Queen City News.

Lawlor was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.