Investigation underway following shooting inside Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police responded to a reported shooting inside the Greenville Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting was a result of an altercation between two men. Witnesses say one man punched the other. During the fight, the man who got punched grabbed his gun in his waistband. The gun went off and struck the floor. Both individuals fled the scene.

There are no injuries reported.

Officers responding to Greenville Mall for report of shots fired. Argument between two men — one discharged weapon inside mall. No injuries reported. Both individuals fled area. No ongoing threat inside mall. Investigation ongoing. More info released as it becomes available. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) January 16, 2021

Officers were working to obtain security footage inside the mall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.