Breakup is catalyst for Lee County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people died in a murder-suicide Sunday that Lee County deputies believe stemmed from a breakup.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Lee County deputies responded to the 400 block of Poplar Springs Church Road after they received a report from a neighbor. The caller said that Anthony Eugene Hooker called her and told her not to come over “because they would both be dead,” according to a news release from Sheriff Tracy Carter.

Upon arrival, deputies found Hooker, 57, and Yvonne Elizabeth Christiansen, 54, both of the residence, dead from gunshot wounds. Hooker was found with a pistol in his hand, the news release said.

Text messages indicated Christiansen was breaking up with Hooker before the incident, Carter said in the release.