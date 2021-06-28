Bridgeton man receives prison sentence for assault on Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies, larceny

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Bridgeton man pled guilty in Craven County Superior Court to assault inflicting physical injury on deputies and two counts of larceny.

Budy Ray Sedell, 28, was ordered to serve a maximum prison sentence of nine years and nine months. Craven County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a residence on Antioch Road where they encountered Sedell and attempted to serve him with outstanding warrants.

Officials said deputies struggled to prevent Sedell from closing and locking the door to the residence by wedging a flashlight in between the door and the doorjamb, Sedell wielded an approximately two-foot-long metal bar and slammed the door onto the hands of the deputy.

Once deputies made their way into the residence Sedell fought with them by pushing, wrestling, and attempting to pick up and slam one deputy onto the ground.

Sheriff Chip Hughes released the following statement: “On behalf of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office I want to thank District Attorney Scott Thomas and his staff for vigorously prosecuting Sedell. This case is an example of what our deputies face every day while performing their duties. We appreciate the close working relationship that we have with our District Attorney’s Office.”

The cases were investigated by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Augustus D. Willis IV.