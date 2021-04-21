Bridgeton police arrest two on drug, other charges after chase

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bridgeton police arrested two people on Tuesday on drug and other related charges after a brief chase during an attempted traffic stop.

The vehicle, driven by Ian Patrick Ireland, 28, refused to stop and was speeding at about 90 mph to elude arrest, police said. The chase went down Half Moon Road and off the rough through several backyards before stopping at the 700 block of Half Moon Road.

Ireland and passenger Nandee Hearren, 53, were arrested on outstanding warrants from Wayne and Craven counties. They were both charged with drug paraphernalia. Ireland was charged with speeding to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, speeding and property damage.

Ireland was jailed under a $14,750 bond and Hearren was placed in jail under a $5,000 bond.