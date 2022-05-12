GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The woman accused in the death of two infants, including one later known as “Julie Valentine,” pleaded guilty in court Thursday to three charges.

Brook Graham pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and desecration of human remains.

Graham was originally charged with murder in the case but that charge was dropped because medical examiners were unable to find out how the infant died, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

The judge did not make a decision on sentencing, instead ordering a pre-sentence investigation due to the unusual circumstances of the case.

Greenville Police said Graham is the birth mother of a newborn, known as “Julie Valentine”, who was found abandoned in a vacant lot on Hilton Street in 1990.

Police announced in 2019 that DNA analysis concluded that Graham was the biological mother of Julie Valentine.

The infant’s body was found Feb. 13, 1990 by a man picking flowers to give his wife for Valentine’s Day.

The baby was in a cardboard box, covered with bedding and rags, among garbage in a field.

Greenville Police said investigators determined the infant was full-term. It’s believed she was born three days before she was discovered.

According to an arrest affidavit, Graham and her boyfriend, the child’s biological father, lived in close proximity to where the infant was abandoned.

In addition to ‘Julie Valentine,’ police said a baby boy was found dead in a garbage bag in 1989. That boy was also determined by police to be the biological child of Graham.

Police announced Graham’s arrest in early April 2019.

Graham will remain free on bond during the pre-sentence investigation.