BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting behind a school in Bethel.

On Monday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit along with deputies from the Patrol Division arrested Shy’kim Maleik Carroll, 19, and Steven Mi’kendre Carroll, 22, both from Bethel. They were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon in city limits and felony conspiracy.

Both were being held under a $2 million secured bond.

Deputies responded on September 14 at 8:14 a.m. to a call of shots fired at 211 Martin Street. Deputies discovered the two suspects shot at a vehicle that was leaving the area of Pamlico Court, directly behind Bethel Scool.

Investigators quickly determined the two suspects were involved. Warrants were issued for their arrest.