Brothers in custody after deadly shooting at Roanoke Rapids apartments this month

(From left) Jonathan Brown and Joshua Brown. (Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids police)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two brothers are in custody after a man was killed in a shooting at a Roanoke Rapids apartment complex earlier this month.

Officers responded to the Windchase Apartment complex on Jan. 16 to find a man lying in front of a building. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim, identified as Curtis Graham, died.

Jonathan James Brown, 33, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Joshua Patrick Brown, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

As of Friday, they were not in custody. But Monday, Roanoke Rapids police said both had surrendered to authorities.

Jonathan Brown turned himself in to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department Monday at 4:40 p.m., police said in a news release. There is no bond or court date information at this time.

Joshua Brown turned himself in to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office days ago and was placed under a $150,000 bond.