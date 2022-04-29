GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a woman, according to the Graham Police Department.

On April 23 at 8:50 a.m., police say that James Ralph Johnson, 76, approached a woman in a parking lot on the 500-Block of West Elm Street. The woman refused his advances and drove away, at which point police say that Johnson began to follow her with his car.

500-block of West Elm Street (Google Maps)

Police say that the woman noticed that Johnson was following her and pulled over to take a picture of Johnson’s license plate. She then called 911 to alert them of the situation. Johnson allegedly left the area at this time and police failed to find him at the address registered on his license plate.

Police say another woman called 911 at 2:11 p.m. that same day. The woman alleged that a man assaulted her on the 500-block of West Pine Street.

The West Pine Street assault happened a mere .2 of a mile away from the incident reported on West Elm Street.

500-block of West Pine Street (Google Maps)

Police say that the man reportedly approached the second woman outside her home. The two went inside and he allegedly began to assault her, pushing her towards the bedroom, where the woman was ultimately able to fight him off.

Graham police say that the description of the man matched the description of Johnson given from the first victim earlier that day.

Officers say that their investigation confirmed that the man was Johnson.

Police say they obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest and he was taken into his custody at his home at 5 p.m. later that same day.

Police are charging Johnson with the following:

Assault on a female

False imprisonment

Johnson is in custody at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case should call the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711.