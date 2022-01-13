Burlington man charged with child abuse, 10-month-old in critical condition

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington man was charged with child abuse after 10-month-old had a medical emergency, according to the Burlington Police Department.

On Friday, the Alamance County Emergency Medical Service along with the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 100 block of James Drive when they received reports of a 10-month-old boy having a seizure.

Due to the details and circumstances of the injuries, the police department became involved and began an investigation into the events leading up to the medical emergency.

As a result of that investigation, Tyrek Khalil Jacobs, 21, of Burlington, has been charged with intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Jacobs is currently in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The victim is still receiving care at a regional hospital and is in critical condition.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.