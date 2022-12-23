ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials of fentanyl for his personal benefit.”

Buckner was taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the missing controlled substances.

He is being charged with the following:

Two counts of misdemeanor possession of controlled prescription drugs

One count of felony possession of fentanyl

One count of felony larceny by an employee

If anyone has information concerning the distribution of controlled substances within Alamance County, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator.