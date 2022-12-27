BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off.

At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no one inside. The business reported that over $10,000 in merchandise was taken.

Surveillance video showed a suspect in a hoodie and gloves. Video also showed the suspect leaving in a sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about this break-in to contact the police department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100