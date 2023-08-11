BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a vape shop in Burlington is being charged with several felonies after an investigation into local vape shops, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington police, the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office and Homeland Security began investigating the sale of THC and tobacco products at vape shops in the area.

Police say that they heard concerns from School Resource Officers about the amount of vaping and THC products packaged to look like commercially-branded snacks on school campuses.

An undercover detective visited several vape shops in Burlington, purchasing several at each store to send to a lab for testing.

The sample included 47 products ranging from vape pens, cigars, gummies, chocolates and snacks.

Investigators say that some of the products tested for illegal amounts of Delta 9 THC. The test results of products positive for Delta 9 THC averaged 20% with many products testing in the 40-89% range. Also, 10 products tested positive for marijuana.

In North Carolina, the legal limit for products containing Delta 9 THC is .3%

Police then conducted search warrants at several vape shops in Burlington on July 21.

On Thursday, Burlington police charged Shoaib Hamid Saleh, 20, of Burlington, with the following:

Two felony counts of sale and delivery of hallucinogenic mushrooms

Two misdemeanor counts of defraud drug or alcohol test

One felony count of trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids

Two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana

Two felony counts of maintaining a store for the purpose of distributing narcotics

Two felony counts of criminal use of counterfeit trademark

Two misdemeanor counts of operation of gaming machines

Saleh is the owner of Three Star Tobacco and Vape in Burlington. He is being held in the detention center on a $75,000 bond.