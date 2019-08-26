Camden, N.C. man charged with stealing and using VISA card

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested and charged a Camden man after he allegedly stole and used someone else’s VISA debit/credit card.
Last Thursday, deputies arrested James Lang, Jr., age 52, of Camden, and charged him with the following counts:
Felony financial card theft – take/withhold/use without person’s consent
Misdemeanor financial card fraud – obtaining property
Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods or property
Lang, Jr. was taken to the Currituck County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, and was released after he bonded out.