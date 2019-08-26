Camden, N.C. man charged with stealing and using VISA card

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man who allegedly committed sex crimes against children.

The DCSO said on Aug. 9, deputies received a complaint of alleged inappropriate contact between Stanley Stiles, age 19, of Mount Olive, and two young girls, ages 11 and 13.

Investigators discovered Stiles and one of the victims had been exchanging nude photos on social media. A search of Stiles' cell phone revealed photographs of numerous other females, with many of them appearing to be underage.

Stiles was arrested on August 13, and was charged with five counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a minor, one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of soliciting a child by computer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and two counts of assault on a female.

Stiles was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond, which he posted the same day.