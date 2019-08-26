Camden, N.C. man charged with stealing and using VISA card

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Currituck Co., N.C. Sheriff’s Office

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested and charged a Camden man after he allegedly stole and used someone else’s VISA debit/credit card.

Last Thursday, deputies arrested James Lang, Jr., age 52, of Camden, and charged him with the following counts:

Felony financial card theft – take/withhold/use without person’s consent
Misdemeanor financial card fraud – obtaining property
Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods or property

Lang, Jr. was taken to the Currituck County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, and was released after he bonded out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV