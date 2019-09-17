Camp Lejeune service member, woman charged with LSD trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Onslow County and federal agencies have arrested a Camp Lejeune service member and a Jacksonville woman on multiple drug charges after a 2-month-long investigation.



According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, members of the OCSO Drug Enforcement Unit, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, recently concluded a 2-month joint operation involving people who were allegedly distributing LSD to active duty military members and civilians in Onslow County.

On September 16, officers arrested Allison Alexia Seely, age 19, and Andrew Christian Gray, age 23, both residents of Raintree Circle in Jacksonville.



Seely was arrested at her home, and Gray was arrested at his military unit aboard Camp Lejeune.



Gray was charged with:



Felony Trafficking in LSD by Sale

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Deliver

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Manufacture

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Possession

Gray is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $404,000.

Seely was charged with:

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Sale

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Deliver

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Manufacture

Felony Trafficking in LSD by Possession

2 Counts Felony Conspire to Traffic LSD

2 Counts to Sell Schedule I Controlled Substance

2 Counts Conspire to Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

2 Counts Felony Sell Schedule I Controlled Substance

Seely is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $452,000.



Gray and Seely are scheduled to have their first court appearance on Tuesday.