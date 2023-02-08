CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — A Cape Carteret man was arrested following an investigation into a suspicious fire that happened on Feb. 4.

Jay Stewart Johnson, 44, of 129 Bayshore Drive in Cape Carteret was arrested on Wednesday after surrendering at the Cape Carteret Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the police department. He was taken before a magistrate and has a pending bond hearing. He was charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson, Malicious Use of an Explosive/Incendiary Device, Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Molotov Cocktail), Felonious Stalking, Misdemeanor Cyber-Stalking, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of violation of a Domestic Violence Protective Order.

The Cape Carteret Police Department and the Western Carteret Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 218 Easy Street in Cape Carteret. Officials said the fire spread from a structure on Easy Street to a structure at 219 Live Oak Street. The NC Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to help in an investigation into the cause of the fire.

An investigation determined the structures were set on fire. Evidence was gathered that led to Johnson as a suspect. A search warrant was obtained at Johnson’s home on Feb. 7.

Anyone with further information can contact the Cape Carteret Police Department at (252) 393-2183.