Cape Hatteras National Seashore agents investigating alleged kidnapping

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — Special agents with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch along with law enforcement rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are investigating after a woman said she was kidnapped.

The woman told officials the kidnapping happened on May 12 around 6:45 p.m. from the Coquina Beach Access restrooms. The restrooms are located across N.C. Highway 12 (NC 12) from the Bodie Island Light Station.

The woman said a white man forced her to drive her 2017 Ford Escape to the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot, located across NC 12 from the Little Kinnakeet Life-Saving Station. She said she escaped and fled on foot south along NC Hwy. 12 until someone picked her up.

Officials say the kidnapper is 6-foot-0 with light-colored hair, scruffy chin hair and possibly a thin mustache. It’s believed he fled the scene by foot.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the individual responsible for committing this alleged crime are asked to contact the ISB by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an anonymous tip at www.nps.gov/isb or by emailing e-mail us. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Dare County Community CrimeLine at www.darecommunitycrimeline.org/tips.