MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis-area man has been convicted on several counts for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Department of Justice reported Thursday.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, spent 22 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol after scaling a wall to get inside, prosecutors said. He was arrested Jan. 15, 2021.

Bledsoe was found guilty by a jury in Washington, D.C. of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding, and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 21.

Federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that a tip led the FBI to Bledsoe. An investigation revealed video posted to a social media account that authorities said showed Bledsoe on top of the wall outside the Capitol, and inside the Capitol, on Jan. 6.

According to prosecutors, Bledsoe turned to the camera and said, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this ****. Where’s those pieces of **** at?”

Nexstar’s WREG has previously reported that Bledsoe was the owner of Primetime Movers in Memphis. He declined an interview last year.

Bledsoe formerly was a resident of Cordova, Tennessee, and now resides in Olive Branch, Mississippi, both suburbs of Memphis, prosecutors said.