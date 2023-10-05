NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina East Health Systems reported a bomb threat Thursday morning while at least two other hospitals in Eastern North Carolina reported either a “threat” or their operations were temporarily shut down.

CarolinaEast posted on its Facebook page about a bomb threat that was received via email. In the post, it said in part, “On Thursday, October 5, multiple organizations within Eastern North Carolina, including CarolinaEast Medical Center, received a bomb threat via email.

“CarolinaEast Medical Center performed the necessary precautions under a Security Alert. The Medical Center has been confirmed safe for all patients, staff, and visitors, and operations have resumed as normal.”

New Bern police also issued a notice about the “hoax bomb threat,” saying that similar threats were issued to other locations around the state.

“This morning, the New Bern Police Department responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center in reference to a bomb threat. The investigation determined the incident was a hoax with no credible threats to the public.

“We received information from our state law enforcement partners that multiple hospitals throughout the state were targeted via a mass email scam. Members of the New Bern Police Department worked with our local law enforcement partners to determine the threat viability and how best to respond and investigate.”

Morehead City Public Information Officer Anna Smith issued a notice about a threat to Carteret Health Care that came in Thursday morning. There was no mention if they also received a bomb threat but stated normal operations soon returned.

“Morehead City Police and Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Carteret Health Care, at 3500 Arendell Street, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 5th. The scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m.”



“A threat was made at Carteret Health Care, and we take all threats seriously,” said Morehead City Police Chief Bryan Dixon. “We take due diligence and address any concerns to help protect and serve the public.”

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point posted to its Facebook page that patient services were halted Thursday morning. There was no mention of a threat but said shortly after that “patient services have resumed aboard the facility.”

Officials said the email address that was used to send the bomb threats has been connected to other bomb threats, ones sent to North Carolina schools and places of worship.