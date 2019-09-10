Carteret Co. woman charged with allegedly castrating husband

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - A New Jersey woman was arrested on child sex charges on Monday in Greenville.

According to the Pitt County Jail website, 36-year-old Crystal Jessica Watson was arrested on Monday and charged with felony sexual servitude of a child victim, felony child abuse-sexual act, and felony aiding and abetting.

Watson is being held in the Pitt County Jail on a $600,000 bond.