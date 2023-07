BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and charged them with murder in the overdose death of a Morehead City man.

On Friday, deputies arrested Christopher Mejia, 26, of Scallop Court in Beaufort, and Alyssa Marie Nelson, 31, of Gillikin Road in Otway. They have both been charged in the 2022 overdose death of Chandler Stewart, 25, of Country Living Lane in Morehead City.

Mejia and Nelson have each been charged with one count each of SecondDegree Murder and Death by Distribution. Both are being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000.00 bond each. Their first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Mejia and Nelson were both identified by detectives as having sold opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of Stewart.

“This is another case investigated by Sheriff Buck and his deputies in which we are going to prosecute two individuals for providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said Friday night. “Drugs kill and those responsible must be held accountable in our justice system.”