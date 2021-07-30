Carteret County deputies arrest two South Carolina men following two-county chase

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from South Carolina following a two-county chase in a stolen vehicle.

On July 29, deputies arrested Joshua Raymond Cates, 24, of Aiken, South Carolina, and Devin Brian Cooper, 25, of North Augusta, South Carolina. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Neprort police attempted to stop the vehicle from Aiken which fled through the streets of Newport before traveling west on Highway 70 into Havelock, according to officials.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and chased it through the streets of Mill Creek. The vehicle turned into a driveway and struck a parked vehicle at a residence in the 300 block of Old Winberry Road.

Cates and Cooper fled the vehicle and were apprehended by deputies following a foot pursuit. A third rear passenger of the vehicle did not run from the scene and was released without charges.

Cates, who was in Carteret County visiting family, was charged with fleeing to elude, speeding, careless and reckless driving, property damage, failing to maintain lane control, resist arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Carteret County jail under a $75,000 bond.

Cooper was charged with resisting arrest and held under a $500 bond.