Carteret County deputies investigate theft of 35 life jackets at boat ramp

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT)

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips to solve the disappearance of 35 life jackets that were taken in July from a public water access ramp in Cedar Point.



Deputies say between July 4th and July 6th, 35 life jackets, worth a total of $1,750, were taken from the Cedar Point Wildlife Access Boat Ramp, located at 144 Cedar Point Blvd.

Cedar Point Wildlife Access Boat Ramp, Cedar Point, N.C. (Google Maps)

The life jackets were provided for free public use by the Swansboro Sea Scouts and the Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Program.



The program worked on the honor system to encourage use of life jackets by allowing boaters who didn’t have a life jacket to use one for free while boating, with the rule that they return the life jacket when they finish boating.



Anyone with information on the disappearance of these life jackets is asked to contact CCSO Det. Derek Moore at (252) 728-8400, or leave an anonymous tip at crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.



A cash reward of up to $250 is being offered for any tip through Craven County Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case.