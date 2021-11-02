Carteret County drug investigation leads to two arrested

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Newport are facing drug-related charges after their arrest by deputies from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Asa Buck announced the arrest of Hubert Lee Monk Jr., 53, and Tracy Lynn Howard, 34. Their arrests came after information was gathered about the duo’s involvement in illegal drug sales. A traffic stop was made in Morehead City on Monday, which led to their arrests.

During the search of their vehicle, officials found 22 grams of heroin, 50 grams of meth, four grams of cocaine, 42 grams of marijuana, a gun and $2,683.

Monk was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $1,172,215 bond. Howard is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.