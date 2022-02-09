Carteret County man arrested for possession of child porn

DOWN EAST, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with possession of child porn.

On Tuesday, Joshua Ryan Smith Gray, 45, of Beaufort was taken into custody by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. He was charged as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Taskforce, which includes Pine Knoll Shores Police conducted the investigation. Gray was arrested at his home residence, which is also where evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized, officials said.

Gray was charged with Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Possession of Materials. Gray was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond and was scheduled for an initial court appearance this week.