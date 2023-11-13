NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with child sex crimes after an undercover investigation.

On Monday, deputies arrested James Anthony Forbes, 40, of Dusty Trail in Newport. He was charged with two counts of Statutory Rape of a Child, one count of a Sex Offense against a Child by an Adult and one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Forbes was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under no bond. He was scheduled for an initial court appearance later this week.

Forbes was arrested as a result of an undercover investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Children wing of the sheriff’s office. This investigation began after numerous child sex offenses were reported to the sheriff’s office and investigated in partnership with the Carteret County Department of Social Services.