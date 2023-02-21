BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing charges related to the overdose death of a woman.

Hugh Crandall Willis Jr., 34, of Glouchester, was charged with distributing fentanyl. which resulted in the overdose death of Bethany JoAlison Styron, 25, of Davis on July 30, 2022. An investigation began shortly after her death, resulting in Willis’ arrest.

Willis was charged with Death by Distribution and Sell/Deliver of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.